Harris focuses on Nikki Haley's primary voters in closing weeks of campaign

In the final stretch before the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris embarked on a three-state tour across battleground states to court swing voters — with a particular focus on those who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary earlier this year.

Harris' pitch was remarkably similar to the foreign policy warning about Trump that Haley delivered when she was a presidential candidate.

"If Donald Trump were president, Vladimir Putin will be sitting in Kyiv — and understand what that would mean for America and our standing around the world," Harris told Oakland County voters in Michigan on Monday. Claiming Trump would surrender Ukraine to Russia, Harris added, "that is signaling to the President of Russia he can get away with what he has done. Look at the map. Poland would be next."

As a candidate in Michigan earlier this year, Haley warned of the potential consequences of Trump's failure to treat Putin as a threat.

"Once they take Ukraine, Poland and the Baltics are next," Haley said. "Those are NATO countries that immediately put America at war."

Both Harris and Haley also stressed the need to support American allies, denouncing Trump and Republicans' views on an isolationism they say would move the U.S. closer to war.

"Isolationism, which is exactly what Donald Trump is pushing to pull out of NATO and abandon our friends," Harris said Monday. "Isolationism is not insulation. It is not insulation. It will not insulate us from harm in terms of our national security."

Haley criticized Trump in similar terms. "Look at the situation that the Republican Party is putting us in and that Donald Trump is encouraging — it's this isolationist approach," Haley told Michigan voters earlier this year. "America can never be so arrogant to think we don't need friends."

On Monday, Harris characterized Trump's relationships with dictators as a threat to democracy, a point Haley also made on the campaign trail.

Trump, Harris said, "is so clearly able to be manipulated by favor and flattery including from dictators and autocrats around the world, and America knows that that is not how we stand."

The former U.N. ambassador in January said of Trump, "You don't befriend dictators and thugs who want to kill us." She added, "When I was in the administration with him at the U.N., I literally had to sit him down and tell him to stop this bromance that he had with Putin."

Harris and Haley may stand on opposite ends of the political spectrum, but Harris is tapping into their common views on foreign policy and America's role in the world to help persuade undecided moderate Republican and independent voters in suburban areas.

In the counties where Harris campaigned on Monday across Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Haley earned tens of thousands of votes during the Republican primaries — even after she dropped out of the presidential race. A senior Harris campaign official said the campaign believes this is an indication of suburban voters' discontent with Trump. The vice president has been relying on Republicans to help make her appeal to these voters, including former Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of Trump who has endorsed Harris and campaigned with her this week. Harris also hit the trail with other Republicans and former Trump aides earlier this month.

In 2020, Joe Biden won Michigan by less than 155,000 votes. In her race against Trump during the primaries, Haley won nearly 55,000 votes in Oakland County, Michigan.

Haley dropped out of the presidential race before the Pennsylvania and Wisconsin primaries, but nonetheless, in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Haley received 9,000 votes, about 24% of the GOP primary votes in the county. President Biden's margin in Pennsylvania was just 80,000 votes in 2020, and it was even smaller in Wisconsin — a mere 20,000 votes. Haley received 9,000 votes in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

While Harris tries to woo former Haley supporters, Haley herself is ready to campaign for Trump, despite her warnings about him months ago.

According to a source familiar with the planning, Haley's team has given the Trump campaign availability dates for a potential joint campaign event, and the two teams are working to schedule an appearance before Election Day.

Last month, Haley told CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" she was happy to be helpful to the campaign if needed.

"To me, the stark contrast between a Trump and Harris administration are what led me to say, yes, I need to, you know, I'm going to be voting with Trump, and I'm going to speak at the convention," she said. "Do I agree with his style? Do I agree with his approach? Do I agree with his communications? No. When I look at the policies and how they affect my family and how I think they're going to affect the country, that's where I go back and I look at the differences."

In an interview with "Fox and Friends" last week, Trump said "I'll do what I have to do" when asked if he'd be requesting Haley's help, but he reiterated that he "beat her badly."