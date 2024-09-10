Taylor Swift endorses Harris for president, calling her a "steady-handed, gifted leader"

Taylor Swift said she plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday in a post on Instagram shortly after the first presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift said in the post, adding that she's voting for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Swift said Harris "is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," noting that she was "so heartened and impressed by her selection" of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.