How does early voting work in Maryland? When and how to vote for the 2024 election.

BALTIMORE -- Maryland voters can cast their ballots early, in-person for the 2024 general election.

In 2020, when the last presidential election was decided, more than 981,000 Marylanders voted early for the presidential candidates. More than 3,037,000 total Maryland votes were counted.

When is early voting in Maryland?

Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from October 24 to October 31. Election day is Tuesday, November 5.

Where to vote early in Maryland

There will be 97 early voting centers throughout Maryland, including eight in Baltimore City, 11 in Baltimore County, 10 in Anne Arundel County, five in Howard County, three in Carroll County, two in Cecil County and four in Harford County.

You can find your closest early-voting polling center here.

How to vote early in Maryland



Any Maryland resident registered to vote can vote during early voting or on election day. When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote and then cast your ballot.

There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone, unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.

What to know before you vote



Make sure you are registered to vote. Find out where you can vote, whether it's early voting or election day.

Review the sample ballot you received in the mail or print it from the voter look-up website.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, you can't use your cellphone, camera or computer equipment at any polling location. You can bring one or two children under 18 years old with you as long as they aren't disruptive.

You can wear political clothing, buttons or stickers to polling locations, but you must leave immediately after voting.

Can you still register to vote?

Yes. You can go to an early voting center during the early voting period or you can register at your assigned election day polling site.

Make sure to provide proof of where you live, for example, your license, state-issued ID card, utility bill, bank statement or other government document with your name and address.

Or, you can apply to register to vote at Maryland's Online Voter Registration System (OLVR).

Or, you can go to these locations:

How to vote by mail in Maryland



The deadline to request your ballot by mail is Tuesday, October 29. If you want to receive your ballot on the internet, your request must be received by 5 pm, Friday, November 1, for a request sent in the mail, or by 11:59 p.m. Friday, November 1, for a request sent by fax or submitted online.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than November 5.

Here's more information on mail-in voting.

Key issues, races in Maryland

Here's a list compiled of top candidates and issues in Maryland and in the Baltimore area.