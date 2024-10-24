Vandals tag "Walz failed" on roof of Minnesota governor's mansion

Vandals tag "Walz failed" on roof of governor's mansion in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Officials are investigating after vandals tagged the roof of the governor's mansion.

The text "Walz failed" was painted on the air conditioning unit.

The Walz family does not live at the governor's mansion on Summit Avenue as it is undergoing renovations. Gov. Tim Walz, his wife Gwen and son Gus temporarily relocated to Eastcliff, the St. Paul estate that housed several sitting presidents of the University of Minnesota.

The work for the governor's mansion was estimated to cost $7 million but nearly doubled to more than $13 million, as the 1912 home ended up needing more mechanical, electrical and plumbing work to get it up to code.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is investigating the vandalism.