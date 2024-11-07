Election 2024 live updates as Trump celebrates win, Biden plans speech addressing results
- President Biden is set to address the nation on Thursday to discuss the election and the transition. Trump has been invited to the White House to discuss the transition.
- Vice President Kamala Harris has no public events on her schedule after giving a concession speech on Wednesday afternoon, urging her supporters "do not despair."
- Both Mr. Biden and Harris called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday.
- There are 74 days left in the Biden administration.
- There are still four Senate races without projected winners: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Maine.
Vice President Harris returns to work after conceding election
With 74 days left in her term, Vice President Kamala Harris returns to the White House following her concession speech at Howard University. CBS News correspondent Willie James Inman has more on Harris's remarks and her final months in office.
How immigration and the Latino vote impacted the 2024 presidential election
Trump has repeatedly pledged to "fix our borders," as he campaigned heavily on immigration on the campaign trail, with promises including to implement "the largest deportation program in American history." And his rhetoric could soon become reality as he's poised to return to the White House next year.
The pledge comes as at least 11 million undocumented immigrants are in the country. Deporting one million people a year would take 1,000 new courtrooms to process and cost taxpayers an estimated $88 billion, which is roughly 11 times Immigration and Customs Enforcement's annual budget.
But Trump's promise to "rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered" appeared to drive voters to the polls.
For Trump's supporters, many trust he will keep his word, based on actions he took during his first administration. During his first month in office in 2017, Trump signed an executive order banning travel from six Muslim majority countries. A year later, he implemented a zero-tolerance policy that separated migrant children from their parents. And during the pandemic, he shut down asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border under Title 42.
Meanwhile, half a million people who came to the U.S. from Venezuela under a Biden administration humanitarian parole program which is set to expire face worries that they can no longer stay.
"My fear at this moment is having to return to a country in those conditions," Maria Martinez said.
What will happen to Tim Walz after Trump's win?
Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, 60, returned to his state Wednesday evening to continue to serve his second term as governor. Peggy Flanagan, who would have stepped into the governorship had Walz's ticket won, will remain lieutenant governor.
Walz has two years left on his term. For the remainder of the term, he may have a harder time getting policies passed compared to the accomplishments made during the landmark 2023 session.
As of now, control for the Minnesota House is up in the air after Republicans were able to flip three seats, with several other races likely heading to a recount — meaning the Democratic "trifecta" of power in the state is in doubt.
— Cole Premo, Stephen Swanson, Esme Murphy
Fed expected to make interest rate announcement on Thursday
The Federal Reserve on Thursday is expected to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, or half the size of its September reduction, according to forecasts from economists polled by FactSet.
The two interest rate cuts are likely to have a huge impact on the economy in the upcoming administration.
Control of the House remains in limbo
Although all 435 seats in the House were up in the 2024 election, only about 40 were considered competitive, according to the Cook Political Report.
As of Thursday morning, Democrats were projected to win at least 203 seats and Republicans 211 seats. A party needs 218 seats in order to have the majority.
House Democrats need to flip four Republican-held districts — while also winning every seat they currently hold — to retake the majority they lost in 2022.
Republicans currently have a narrow majority in the House, with 220 seats, while Democrats control 212 seats. There are three vacancies.
4 Senate races with no projected winner yet
Although Republicans have already picked up several key seats to secure a majority and flip control of the chamber, three Senate races in the battleground states of Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania remain up in the air on Thursday morning. A winner also hasn't been projected in Maine's Senate race, though independent Sen. Angus King is likely to secure reelection.
Republicans already have victories projected across 52 races, securing a slightly larger majority than Democrats have had for the last four years in the upper chamber. And with the remaining battleground races, that majority could grow.
In Nevada and Pennsylvania, Sens. Jacky Rosen and Bob Casey, the Democratic incumbents, are fighting to hold onto their seats, while in Arizona, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake are facing off for departing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat.
Trump transition team issues statement saying they will announce appointments soon
Trump named former Goldman Sachs CEO Howard Lutnick and former Small Business Administration administrator Linda McMahon to head up the transition team in the summer. They issued a joint statement late Wednesday saying that they will in "the days and weeks ahead, President Trump will be selecting personnel to serve our nation under his leadership and enact policies that make the life of Americans affordable, safe, and secure."
In 2016, the Trump transition team was marred by a late start and infighting, although Trump did name Chris Christie to head the transition team within several days of being elected. It's unclear when the names of Cabinet appointees will be announced.
Biden to address the nation following Trump victory
The president is set to address the nation Thursday morning in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's projected victory in the 2024 elections. Mr. Biden spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris over the phone on Wednesday along with Trump, expressing his commitment to a smooth transition — and inviting the president-elect to a meeting at the White House.