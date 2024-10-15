Trump won't say if he's spoken to Putin, but "if I did, it's a smart thing"

Former President Donald Trump says he's not commenting on the question of whether he's spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin since he left office, after journalist Bob Woodward reported in his new book that the former president has had as many as seven conversations with the Russian leader.

At the Economic Club of Chicago Tuesday, Trump, in a conversation with Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait, was asked whether he'd spoken with Putin. Trump first said he had no comment before going on to defend any conversation with Putin, if it had occurred.

"Well, I don't comment on that, but I will tell you that, if I did, it's a smart thing," Trump said. "If I'm friendly with people, if I have a relationship with people, that's a good thing, not a bad thing, in terms of a country. He's got 2,000 nuclear weapons, and so do we. China has a lot less, but they'll catch us within five years. If I have a relationship, I don't talk about, I don't talk about —."

"— That sounds like you talk to him," Micklethwaite said.

"No, I don't talk about that," Trump replied. "I don't ever say it, but I can tell you what, Russia has never had a president that they respect so much."

Micklethwait asked Trump about his economic plans, but he received no detailed answers. He challenged Trump on the feasibility of the high tariffs he talks about on the campaign trail, noting that he has talked about tariffs as high as 100% or 200% "on things you don't really like," as well as 10%-20% for other countries. "That is going to have a serious effect on the overall economy," Micklethwait said, adding, "the overall effect could be massive."

"I agree — it's going to have a massive effect, positive effect," Trump replied, before telling Micklethwait, "It must be hard for you to, you know, spend 25 years talking about tariffs as being negative, and then have somebody explain to you that you're totally wrong."

Micklethwait also confronted Trump with an analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget that estimated his economic plan would cost twice Vice President Kamala Harris' plan. Trump dismissed criticism of his economic plan by saying his plan is about "growth" and claiming Harris has "got no growth, whatsoever."

Asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Trump responded, "I went to Florida, and you had a very peaceful transfer." And Trump, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting, claimed, "Not one of those people had a gun. Nobody was killed, except for Ashli Babbitt. She was killed. She was killed. She was shot in the head by a policeman … So, I think we should be allowed to disagree on that." He went on at length, telling Micklethwait that "lot of strange things happened there, a lot of strange things with people being waved into the Capitol by police, with people screaming, 'Go in' with that never got into trouble." He did not answer the question.