Election 2024 live updates on Trump-Rogan interview, Harris rally in Houston
What to know about the 2024 election today:
- Election Day is 11 days away on Nov. 5, and over 32 million Americans have voted already, according to the University of Florida's early voting tracker. Early voting is underway in over 30 states.
- Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Austin, where he'll be recording an interview with Joe Rogan's podcast and speaking about immigration and the border
- Vice President Kamala Harris is rallying in Texas with Béyonce, a day after her largest rally to date in Atlanta with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.
- President Biden is traveling to Arizona to apology for abuses suffered by Native American children at federal Indian boarding schools for over a hundred years.
More than 32 million people have cast ballots during early voting
With early voting underway in all seven battleground states and in another three dozen states, millions of Americans have cast their ballots already.
More than 32 million people have voted early so far, according to data from the University of Florida's Election Lab, with the most voting by mail. Democrats are outpacing Republicans in casting their ballots early, data from 25 states that report party registration shows.
More Republicans have cast roughly 452,000 more ballots in person so far, while more Democrats have returned 1.3 million more mail ballots than registered GOP voters, according to the Election Lab.
Former Trump White House staffers back John Kelly on his warning about Trump
Two days after former Trump White House chief of staff John Kelly said that his ex-boss fits the definition of a fascist and occasionally remarked that Adolf Hitler "did some good things," 13 more members of the Trump administration penned an open letter backing up Kelly's claims.
"Donald Trump's disdain for the American military and admiration for dictators like Hitler is rooted in his desire for absolute, unchecked power," wrote the group, which includes former national security, communications and other White House staff. "This is a man who threw his own Vice President – Mike Pence – at a violent mob in a desperate bid to hold on to power."
Politico first reported on the letter Friday.
Kelly, retired U.S. Marine Corps general, told The New York Times and the Atlantic in recent interviews that Trump "could never wrap his arms around why people would serve the country in uniform" and "admires people who are dictators."
By Nidia Cavazos, Graham Kates
Trump to record interview with Joe Rogan in Austin
Trump will be in Austin to record an interview with Joe Rogan for his podcast Friday. "The Joe Rogan Experience" is the most popular podcast in the country, with more than 14 million followers on Spotify and 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube and appeals heavily to young, largely male audiences.
Trump previously criticized Rogan for expressing support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rogan has since said he didn't endorse RFK Jr., but appreciated him and his policies.
Beyoncé to appear with Harris in Houston
Megastar Beyoncé is appearing with Harris at a rally in Houston Friday, a source familiar with the event told CBS News. Speculation swirled for months about whether the singer would throw her support behind the Democratic nominee, especially after Taylor Swift announced she would vote for Harris in September.
The appearance in Houston, Beyoncé's hometown, comes 11 days before Election Day. Harris has been using Beyoncé's "Freedom" as her walk-on song at rallies.
Beyoncé has a long history of supporting Democratic candidates, including President Obama in 2008 and 2012, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 and President Biden in 2020. She also backed former Rep. Beto O'Rourke in his failed 2018 Texas Senate race.
Springsteen and Obama took the stage Thursday with Harris at her biggest rally so far
Before former President Obama and Harris took the stage at a rally Thursday in Atlanta, Bruce Springsteen performed "The Promised Land," "Land of Hope and Dreams" and "Dancing in the Dark."
Springsteen also told the crowd of about 23,000, estimated by Harris' campaign to be her largest to date, that "Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant."
The rock star endorsed Harris earlier this month, arguing that she supports a more unified and inclusive country while calling Trump "the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime."