Kamala Harris to hold rally, concert on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway Monday before election

Vice President Kamala Harris will have a rally and concert near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday, the day before the 2024 general election, according to text messages sent out by the Harris/Walz campaign and Pennsylvania Democrats.

The event will feature special guests from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the bottom of the Art Museum's steps. A website invite sent in the messages did not say who will be joining Harris for the concert and rally.

Chopper 3 was over the Art Museum, where a stage was built at the bottom of the steps.

The Art Museum will be closed on Monday.

"On Monday, Nov. 4, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, along with the Rodin Museum, will be closed to both the public and PMA staff. There is a public event taking place on the Parkway that day, at the bottom of the museum's steps," a spokesperson for the Art Museum said in a statement.

Harris will hold a similar event in Pittsburgh on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Harris and former President Donald Trump have focused on battleground Pennsylvania, which has 19 votes in the Electoral College, in the runup to Election Day.

Harris made several campaign stops across Philadelphia over the weekend, and former President Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen and John Legend rallied for her in North Philadelphia Monday.

Trump spoke at an event in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, and rallied in Allentown Tuesday. In recent days, his campaign and that of Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick sued Bucks County over long lines and voters being turned away when trying to request and submit mail ballots there. A judge ruled Wednesday that Bucks County voters will be able to apply for, receive, vote, and return a mail-in ballot until the close of business on Friday, Nov. 1.

While Philadelphia remains deeply blue, turnout in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties could prove vital to who wins Pennsylvania. Hillary Clinton had a rally the day before the 2016 election near Independence Hall that featured Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

CBS News polling shows Harris and Trump are tied in Pennsylvania.