Maryland detectives plead for video and images taken near popular trail after body found believed to be missing mother Rachel Morin

Detectives in Maryland are urging the public to send them any video or images that were taken near a popular nature trail where officials found what they believe to be the body of a missing mother of five on Sunday.

Rachel Morin, 37, was reported missing by her boyfriend Saturday evening and the body was found Sunday afternoon on the Ma & Pa Trail about 30 miles outside Baltimore. Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Rachel Morin Harford County Sheriff's Office

"If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators," the Harford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Tuesday. "There could be something helpful in one of your photos that might bring us one more piece of the puzzle."

As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said it had received nearly 90 tips from community members in reference to the homicide investigation.

Morin had gone to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at about 6 p.m. Saturday evening, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Sunday. She was reported missing by her boyfriend around 11:30 p.m. local time when she didn't return home.

Morin's car was located at the trailhead and a volunteer searcher found the body at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Gahler said.

Deputies could not say whether Morin was targeted or if the murder was random violence. Gahler said there are "zero" suspects at this point, adding that his investigators are still waiting for an autopsy.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence on the trail on Monday and the community was on edge, CBS Baltimore reported.

"It's devastating. I couldn't believe it," said Kathy, who didn't provide her last name for security reasons. "It's always been safe. I've always done this trail, under the tunnel and everything. Always safe. I hope this killer is found. It's not going to be safe until they find this guy."

A day after the grisly discovery, fewer people are on the Ma and Pa, but the tragedy weighs heavily on the minds of those who are with the close-knit community in shock, the station reported.

"For someone to grab her on the trail, I can't fathom it. For someone to take the chance she's not going to scream and hear her," said Donald Lemon, from Bel Air. "I hope the family gets justice."

A GoFundMe page set up by Morin's sister Rebekah has raised more than $20,000.

"This was not an accidentally [sic] death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty," Rebekah Morin wrote.