Trump returns to outdoor rallies, now surrounded by bulletproof glass

Asheboro, North Carolina — Surrounded by bulletproof glass and enhanced security measures, former President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday at an outdoor rally for the first time since the assassination attempt over five weeks ago in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Speaking to an audience of a few thousand, according to the campaign, Trump took the stage with bulletproof glass in front and behind him, and mobile storage units and large trucks were brought in to block any views of the rally from potential vantage points outside of the immediate security perimeter. There was a heavy law enforcement presence, enveloping the venue with multiple snipers placed on rooftops near where the former president spoke on Wednesday.

Per two federal law enforcement officials, the rally had a series of Secret Service assets – counter-sniper teams, drone deployment, counter UAS or counter drone technology, plus advance countersurveillance teams. Advance teams walked the rally site a week ago, a type of robust walkthrough that did not happen before July 13.

The practice of using bulletproof glass for outdoor events is typically reserved for sitting presidents, but the Secret Service made an exception following the assassination attempt on Trump's life, according to law enforcement officials.

Former President Donald Trump speaks from a bulletproof glass housing during a campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 21, 2024. Jonathan Drake / REUTERS

Trump will continue to be surrounded by glass at his outdoor rallies for the remainder of the election cycle. Advisers close to the former president say he likes hosting his campaign rallies outside because they can often accommodate more people.

The former president did not mention the Butler shooting in his remarks, which were mostly focused on national security, Vice President Kamala Harris and the ongoing Democratic National Convention.

The fallout of assassination attempt, however, was still felt Wednesday, with supporters chanting "Fight! Fight! Fight!" throughout both Trump's speech and Sen. JD Vance's remarks, and many attendees wore pro-Trump gear featuring images from the assassination attempt, including the now-iconic fist pump photo.

Gary and Kari Harvat, both first time rally attendees, said they noticed the large security presence that made them feel "pretty good" but they emphasized the need for civility.

"I wish things could be, on both sides, more civil," Kari Harvat said. "I hope we can find it."

"I think it's safer now, just because of what happened previously," Gary Harvat added. Both of them pointed to the law enforcement presence on the different buildings on the rally site.

"You can tell there's not going to be another mistake like there was before," he added.

Trump told Elon Musk in an interview on Aug. 12 on the social media platform X that he plans to return to the site of the assassination attempt in October, weeks before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"We're all set up," Trump added. "The people in Butler are fantastic."

