Here's what to know about election security The FBI says two fake videos online claim to be from the agency, but they are not. One is about election security, while the other is about Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff. U.S. officials think the videos come from a disinformation campaign, backed by Russia. David Becker, the executive director of the Center of Election Innovation and Research, and Chris Kerbs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, spoke to "CBS Mornings" about election security.