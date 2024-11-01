Georgia official says video of alleged voter fraud likely created by a Russian troll farm

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said a video purporting to show Haitians claiming that they illegally voted for Kamala Harris is fake and likely the work of a Russian troll farm.

In the video posted to social media on Thursday, a man claims that he and others featured in the footage are from Haiti, arrived in the United States six months ago, obtained U.S. citizenship within that time, and are voting for Kamala Harris in multiple Georgia counties.

"Yesterday, we voted in Gwinnett County, and today we're voting in Fulton County," the man says. "We have all our documents, driver's license. We invite all Haitians to come to America and bring families."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said this video circulating on social media appears to be disinformation from a Russian troll farm.

Raffensperger said his office was working with state and federal partners to identify the origin of the video and urged X owner Elon Musk and the "leadership of other social media platforms" to remove the video.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, told CBS News it was aware of the footage and working with federal government partners to investigate further.

Darren Linvill, an expert on Russian disinformation and co-director of the Media Forensics Hub at Clemson University, told CBS News the video has striking similarities to previous videos released by a Russian influence group known as Storm-1516.

The video was posted to an anonymous X account that has previously shared Russian disinformation, Linvill said. Storm-1516 has been linked to other fabricated videos, including footage that was falsely said to show election workers ripping up ballots in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The group has also published videos with false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, according to researchers and officials.