Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan to join Harris at Philadelphia concert and rally Monday

Several musicians and A-listers will join Vice President Kamala Harris to rally supporters and mobilize voters at a concert and rally in Philadelphia on Monday night ahead of Election Day.

According to the Harris campaign, the vice president will be joined by DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone and Oprah Winfrey.

DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe and Oprah are set to speak at the event, according to the event website.

The event will be at the bottom of the Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Art Museum will also be closed on Monday, a spokesperson for the Art Museum told CBS News Philadelphia.

The rally and concert mark the campaign's final Get Out The Vote effort to get voters to the polls ahead of Election Day Tuesday.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will join Harris in Philadelphia for the campaign stop. The two will also attend a Get Out The Vote rally and concert earlier on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Pittsburgh featuring Katy Perry, Andra Day and D-Nice.

"These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them," the campaign said in the event announcement. The campaign added they believe that having public figures be part of these rallies and lay out the stakes of the 2024 election will encourage people who look up to them to go out and vote.

The rallies and concerts are part of a larger series of events the campaign is holding in all seven battleground states ahead of Election Day, according to the event announcement.

The Get Out The Vote events will be showcased in a produced national livestream to reach voters all over the country, spotlighting every battleground state's rallies, performances and speeches, the campaign said.

How to attend the rally

According to the event announcement, people interested in attending the Philadelphia rally can RSVP online. Those interested can receive additional updates by texting GO to 30330.