Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania voters wanted Josh Shapiro on the Democratic ticket, but they're ready to support Kamala Harris, Tim Walz

By Josh Sanders

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia voters react to Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz as running mate
Philadelphia voters react to Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz as running mate 02:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz kicked off their campaign for the White House on Tuesday with a rally in Philadelphia at the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus. 

Before Harris announced Walz as her running mate, Democrats in the Philadelphia region were excited about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro potentially joining the ticket. 

Kamala Harris And Running Mate Tim Walz Make First Appearance Together In Philadelphia
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz greet supporters during a campaign event at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Shapiro, along with Walz, were among the finalists for the job. 

While many voters said they wanted Shapiro to get the nod, they're ready to support the Democratic ticket against Republicans Donald Trump and JD Vance in November.  

"I'm very excited about Tim Walz," a woman said. "And he's America's, like, happy uncle."

"I have full faith in Vice President Harris that she selected the right person," another woman said. 

Shapiro also spoke at the rally and gave Walz a huge endorsement alongside Harris on the Democratic ticket. 

"Tim Walz is a great man," Shapiro said. "Tim Walz is an outstanding governor. Tim Walz is a teacher. Tim Walz is a guardsman. Tim Walz is a great patriot."

Josh Sanders

Josh Sanders is a journalist shaped by life-changing events. He joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in August 2023 as a reporter and multi-skilled journalist.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.