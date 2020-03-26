Coronavirus updates: U.S. death toll over 1,000 as hospitals struggle

Coronavirus updates: U.S. death toll over 1,000 as hospitals struggleDownload the free app
As the U.S. coronavirus death toll sailed past 1,000, the governor of New York — the state with the worst outbreak so far — warned residents they're "still on the way up the mountain." The number of COVID-19 cases across the country is fast approaching 70,000, forcing leaders from city halls right up to the White House to grapple with how much to restrict Americans' lives to curb the spread.
Doctors and epidemiologists are adamant that strict social distancing measures work, and while President Trump hopes to ease restrictions on businesses to start reviving the U.S. economy by Easter, other countries — even further down the road in their outbreaks — are considering extending their lockdowns.
As hospital ICUs and morgues began filling up in some U.S. cities, the Senate passed an unprecedented $2 trillion relief package to help American workers, businesses and the severely strained health care system survive the pandemic.
COVID-19 has killed more than 21,000 people worldwide and infected well over 472,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Atlanta hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases
- Cuomo slams feds: "You pick" who's "going to die"
- 14 million jobs at risk: Are we entering a depression?
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
Desperate American woman finally gets flight out of Peru amid pandemic
A 33-year-old American woman running out of her life-saving medication to treat her auto-immune disease finally boarded a flight home Wednesday after being stuck in Peru for about 10 days, but hundreds of other U.S. citizens remained stranded after the South American nation closed its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I could not be happier," Anna, who requested that her last name not be made public due to privacy concerns related to her medical condition, said after getting on the plane in Cusco.
At the same time, it was bittersweet. On the way to the airport, Anna and her husband saw a long line of Americans hoping to get on the flight. Her husband told The Associated Press that some people have been "sitting outside the airport for a week."
- Associated Press
Marine becomes first person stationed at the Pentagon to test positive
A U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the Department of Defense said in a Wednesday statement. The patient, who is now in isolation, last visited the Pentagon on March 13.
"The Marine followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines and DoD directives by isolating himself when an immediate family member began to show symptoms," the Pentagon said in a statement. "Once he became ill, he contacted his assigned medical facility."
The statement added that the marine's workspace has been cleaned by a Pentagon response team, and that a contact investigation is ongoing.
Atlanta hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus patients
At Atlanta's Grady Hospital, all 100 beds in the intensive care unit were full. Then COVID-19 hit. Patients are now quarantined wherever the hospital finds space.
"The stress is not just capacity," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen told CBS News. "It's not just stress of supplies, but on the individuals taking care of the patients. Because so much is not known."
At all of Atlanta's four major hospitals, every ICU bed is taken. At one rural hospital in Georgia, 12 COVID-19 patients have died. The hospital is overwhelmed.
"They've asked for help, but we can't give it," Jansen said.
Mnuchin says Senate stimulus package will keep economy running for 3 months
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he anticipates the Senate stimulus package will keep the economy afloat for about three months, as the nation deals with the catastrophic economic fallout from the novel coronavirus. Senate leaders of both parties have agreed on a sweeping $2 trillion financial relief package to help American workers, businesses and the strained health care system survive the virus outbreak, although some senators are threatening to delay the bill.
Mnuchin told reporters at the Coronavirus Task Force briefing Wednesday that small business retention loans would cover roughly 50% of private payroll, making loans that would supply eight weeks of salaries, as long as they keep workers employed, and overhead. The loans would be forgiven at the end of the eight-week period if the businesses keep their employees.
President Trump said he will sign the bill "immediately" after it reaches his desk. But it's not yet completely clear when those payments to Americans will reach their wallets.