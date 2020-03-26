"Most photographed" Wall Street trader tests positive for coronavirus

The Wall Street trader with one of the most familiar faces on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Peter Tuchman, dubbed the "most photographed man on Wall Street," according to his social media account, shared an image of a Corona beer bottle to share the bad news with his 10,000-plus followers.

"I just thought I'd let you know that I did test positive for corona. I am battling it pretty hard never felt so sick in my life..." he wrote.

Tuchman shared that he has a "great team of doctors" and is breathing fine. He also promised to be in touch when he gets "to the other side" of the disease. He is believed to be in his early 60s.

At least two other NYSE floor traders tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, after the exchange on Friday closed its famous trading floor, according to Reuters.

U.S.-listed stocks continue to trade electronically across all U.S. stock exchanges.