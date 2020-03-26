How Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are helping their fans during the coronavirus crisis

"Thank You, Next" hit maker Ariana Grande is giving a helping hand to her fans suffering a great financial loss during the coronavirus crisis.

The Grammy award winner has been sending $500 and $1,000 via Venmo to fans struggling from the economic slowdown. A report by Page Six quoted a fan as saying Ariana "reached out" to help cover their salary for a month.

Another pop star who never shies away from helping her fans — Taylor Swift — has been performing random acts of kindness by sending $3,000 to those facing financial struggles. Several "Swifties" have posted screenshots of the singer sending personal messages of hope along with their financial gift.

One fan in particular, Holly Turner — who resides in the U.S. coronavirus epicenter New York City and is working as a freelance music photographer — told E! News that Swift gifted her the money after seeing Turner's post on Tumblr where she wrote about the impact coronavirus has had on the economy and the music industry.

With many public events postponed or canceled entirely, Turner didn't have any jobs lined up to pay her bills. "I wasn't going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren't for this," she explains, adding, "I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful."

This comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed a city-wide shutdown of all non-essential businesses, leaving many to face financial uncertainty.

Prior to Cuomo's order, California Governor Gavin Newsom also issued directives to California residents urging them to stay home in order to combat the spread of the virus.

As Americans begin to adjust to living in the age of coronavirus, it will be the generosity of others that helps bring joy to fans and strangers alike.