Over 3M U.S. workers file for unemployment More than 3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment last week, making it the worst week for unemployment claims in over 50 years. Over half of all U.S. states have ordered nonessential businesses to close, putting millions more at risk of being laid off or not working enough hours to survive. Jill Schlesinger, who called the Senate’s coronavirus stimulus bill aimed at easing the pandemic’s economic blow a “lifeline” to these workers, joins “CBS This Morning” to put the numbers into context.