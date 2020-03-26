Trump criticized for arbitrary virus deadline... Economics and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized President Trump for his plan to open the country in time for Easter. Mr. Trump's own top medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned against arbitrary deadlines for resuming normal activities. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump is accusing the media of wanting to keep the country shut down in order to hurt his re-election chances. Paula Reid reports on the discord within the White House.