Pharmacists share warning about COVID drugs Pharmacists across the country are raising the alarm about the over-prescription of drugs that may help treat the coronavirus. Recent data show chloroquine orders spiked 3,000% in March, and hydroxychloroquine orders rose 260%. The FDA has not approved these drugs for treatment of the virus, but doctors are allowed to prescribe them. Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the effects of over-prescribing these drugs.