Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern. The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have agreed on a sweeping $2 trillion financial relief package to help American workers, businesses and the severely strained health care system survive the virus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the chamber would pass the bill on Wednesday.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing today

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

President Trump has said he wants to ease restrictions on businesses aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, to get the U.S. "opened up" again by Easter. But the president's impatience with the widespread closures is up against an outbreak that's still growing fast. The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the U.S. could become the new epicenter in the COVID-19 pandemic.