Jobless claims surge to record 3.3 million as coronavirus slams labor market

By Irina Ivanova

An unprecedented number of Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus shuttered businesses nationwide.

Roughly 3.3 million people filed a claim for jobless aid in the week ending March 21, a nearly fivefold increase over the previous record in 1982.

"This represents the single worst one-day piece of labor market news in America's history," Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation, said in an email.

This is a developing story.

First published on March 26, 2020 / 8:47 AM

