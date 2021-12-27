World's top speed skater headed to Olympics thanks to teammate
"This is an act I'll never forget," Jackson said.
At least 3 cities are totally locked down, with residents ordered to stay at home as China clambers to stick to its zero-COVID strategy.
At 25-years-old, Bell would be the Team USA's oldest women's singles figure skater in 94 years.
With the Beijing Olympics looming, China sticks to draconian policies to keep coronavirus in check, locking down another city over just 3 asymptomatic cases.
China has promised a Winter Games to showcase its green credentials, but some call it "irresponsible" to hold an event reliant on snow and ice in a parched landscape.
The skiing star said she is "doing well" despite the positive test.
The restrictions in Xi'an come just weeks before the Winter Olympics and are some of the harshest China has imposed since it locked down Wuhan after the coronavirus was first detected there in 2019.
More than 50 regular season games have been postponed amid an outbreak across the league.
The White House cited China's "egregious" human rights abuses.
The International Olympics Committee said only spectators from mainland China who adhere to COVID-19 safety measures will be allowed into the games.
Olympic committee chief says North Korea will also forfeit potentially millions of dollars it was due from previous Games for "violating the Olympic Charter."
Beijing to host 2022 Winter Olympics, but with scant evidence of humanitarian advances since it ran 2008 Games, there are calls for a change.
The 1.6-inch initials were discovered by another doctor when an organ failed about a week after an operation.
The relatively new leader of the former Soviet Republic appears to have cemented his rule, quickly putting down a challenge from its people, with help from Moscow.
Global warming is provoking an ever greater number of natural disasters, says meteorologist Estael Sias.
Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation, told reporters after the nearly eight-hour meeting that the talks were "very professional" and repeated that Moscow had no intention of attacking Ukraine.
Pyongyang didn't initially comment on the launch but it followed the second test of what the North called a hypersonic missile – a claim Seoul cast doubts on.
T-cells generated as part of the body's natural immune response to the common cold may help protect against serious illness from COVID-19.
As the highly contagious variant steamrolls across the continent, the WHO's regional director stressed that the vaccines do protect against severe illness.
The coins were likely dug up by a badger searching for food during the vast snowstorm which paralyzed Spain last year.
A statement from the governor's office said the blast happened when a cart selling food items struck an old, unexploded mortar shell.
The fossil is nearly 33 feet long — roughly the size of a bus — and is believed to be the largest ichthyosaur skeleton ever discovered in the U.K.
A Ukrainian commander battling Russian-backed rebels tells CBS News they're "ready for battle," as Putin's posturing brings echoes of the Cold War.
One video, shared on social media, showed the minute before the incident, with people warning that "lots of stones are falling."
High-stakes talks are underway as the U.S. and its allies worry about Russia massing more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine's eastern border.
A judge's decision has renewed the tennis star's his hopes of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.
Nation's second-largest bank also will stop charging customers when they bounce a check.
One of them was an infant, CBS Philly reports.
CEO Jamie Dimon said employees must be vaccinated to work in JPMorgan Chase's HQ after Citi said it will fire holdouts.
"It is no longer the case that government regulation or intervention is dead on arrival within the Republican Party."
Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.
McCarthy told Breitbart News that Democrats have set a "new standard" of removing lawmakers from the opposing party from their assigned committee.
The full union still has to vote to approve the plan.
The historic shortage is forcing doctors to make tough decisions on who should get blood and who has to wait until there is more supply.
HotStock, ZooLert and NowInStock.net, typically used to hunt down popular game systems, are now tracking COVID-19 tests.
Health care and computer security dominate U.S. News' annual ranking of the best jobs.
Drugmaker expects to be able to develop new variant-specific vaccines in roughly 100 days as COVID-19 mutates.
Federal cash payments of up to $300 per child are ending as inflation and winter take a toll. Many parents are worried.
But tests purchased before January 15 are not eligible for reimbursement.
Unvaccinated employees at the nation's fourth-largest bank could lose their job by end of month, according to memo.
Pyongyang didn't initially comment on the launch but it followed the second test of what the North called a hypersonic missile – a claim Seoul cast doubts on.
Actor Jordan Fisher is returning to Broadway in the lead role of "Dear Evan Hansen," nearly two years after theaters shut down during the pandemic. He joined “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday to discuss the importance of being the first Black actor to play the role full-time, the show's message about mental health and why he is open about his own struggles and getting help.
Actor David Arquette is back as officer Dewey Riley in the new "Scream" sequel. He joined "CBS Mornings" to talk about playing his beloved character again, getting to work with the legacy cast including his ex-wife Courteney Cox and welcoming in a new generation of actors to the franchise.
The beloved actor died on December 31.
The actor and comedian died Sunday at the age of 65, and an autopsy was conducted Monday.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to kick off in the 2022 College Football National Championship tonight in Indianapolis. Scott Pioli, a CBS News sports analyst and a front-office analyst for the NFL Network who is also a former NFL executive and five-time Super Bowl champion, joins CBSN to preview the big game.
Shares of Zynga, the company behind FarmVille and Words With Friends, surge more than 50% after blockbuster purchase.
This week marked the end of an era, when Blackberry – whose mobile devices once served up to 85 million subscribers worldwide – pulled the plug on its phones, shutting down service for good. Jane Pauley reports.
Scientists elated with completion of complex Webb space telescope deploy sequence.
T-cells generated as part of the body's natural immune response to the common cold may help protect against serious illness from COVID-19.
Paleontologists have made a massive discovery in the United Kingdom's smallest county — the 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a giant Jurassic "sea dragon."
The coins were likely dug up by a badger searching for food during the vast snowstorm which paralyzed Spain last year.
The revelation came as China's lunar rover drove closer to the site of the object that was once believed to be as tall as Paris' Arc de Triomphe.
Former real estate mogul and convicted murderer Robert Durst has died of natural causes while serving his prison sentence. Erin Moriarty, who's been covering Durst's case for almost 20 years, has the latest.
Durst was convicted in September 2021 of murdering his friend and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bulls***, that's a lie" the actor said.
Police have scanned through all of the "missing person cases" from 35 police departments to find more victims.
Steve Pankey, who twice ran for governor of Idaho, is charged in the 1984 kidnapping and murder of Jonelle Matthews.
Scientists elated with completion of complex Webb space telescope deploy sequence.
The 49 Starlink internet satellites launched Thursday pushed the total orbited to date to 1,993.
The red supergiant was 10 times larger than our sun, scientists say.
With the secondary mirror in place, controllers will deploy final mirror segments by end of week.
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
A look at the career of the Oscar-winning actor-director, one of Hollywood's legendary trailblazers.
Inside the case against Steven Pankey, a former political candidate who was tried for the kidnapping and murder of a Colorado 12-year-old.
Have you heard of the Belgian Laekenois? The Cesky terrier? Sloughi? You have now.
Paramount+ will exclusively premiere "Indivisible - Healing Hate," a gripping six-part documentary narrated by Mandy Patinkin that traces the origins of anti-government extremism and how it built on a deadly series of historical events over decades to culminate in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
A nightmare scenario turned into a miraculous rescue when a 23-year-old woman saw three children fall into an icy pond in Colorado and rushed to save their lives.
A new episode of CBSN Originals' Reverb series explores the history of anti-Asian racism in Mississippi's Delta region and a new generation that's demanding change.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are in Georgia to speak about the effort to pass federal voting rights legislation. The president is expected to endorse filibuster reform to pass bills without Republican support in the Senate. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN with the latest.
Many people have trouble sticking with their New Year's resolutions – a survey by Medifast found more than half of all resolutions are broken within the first month. Registered dietitian Samantha Heller offers tips to help you make healthy habits stick throughout 2022.