Russian teen skater Kamila Valieva takes fourth place in women's figure skating competition

Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva finished fourth in the women's individual figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics, days after she was cleared to participate in the Games despite testing positive for a banned drug.

Russia's Kamila Valieva competes in the women's single skating free skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 17, 2022. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Her Russian Olympic Committee teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova took gold and silver. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto finished in third place.

Valieva's fourth-place finish allows for a podium celebration to take place after the International Olympic Committee said there would be no medal ceremony if she placed in the top three.

The skater tested positive for a banned heart medication, trimetazidine, in Russia in December, but her test result only came to light last week.

This is a developing story.