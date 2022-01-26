How to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This year's Winter Olympics mark the second Olympic Games to take place amid the ongoing pandemic, and will introduce seven new events. MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images

This February, athletes from across the globe are heading to Beijing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics. This year's games mark a significant step in the history of the Olympics, with Beijing becoming the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. The 2022 Olympics are also the second games to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Olympic Games include a record 109 events spanning 15 disciplines across seven sports. Seven new events will make their Olympic debut including men's and women's big air freestyle, women's monobob (bobsleigh) and mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, snowboard cross and mixed relay in short track speed skating.

Team USA is expected to bring along all nine of its gold medalists from the 2018 Winter Olympics alongside other major contenders to compete in Beijing. The Team USA roster includes three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim in snowboarding; three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin in alpine skiing, three-time world champion; 2018 Olympian Nathan Chen in figure skating; David Wise in freestyle skiing; Jamie Anderson in slopestyle and big air; Red Gerard in slopestyle; Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson in speed skating; Elana Meyers Taylor in bobsled; Jessie Diggins in cross-country skiing.

NBCUniversal is this year's official broadcaster of the Winter Olympics. This means you can tune in to the near 200 hours of NBCU's televised coverage live on NBC or through Peacock. USA Network is the official cable home for the Winter Games and will air Olympics coverage from Feb. 2 through Feb. 20.

(Need a new television to check out all the Olympics action? Good news: There are plenty of great The biggest and best deals on TVs ahead of the Super Bowl right now you can get in time for the Beijing Winter Olympics. Plus, check out these TVs that are great for watching sports.)

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?



The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kick off on Friday, Feb. 4, with an opening ceremony televised live and then again during primetime on NBC and Peacock.

However, curling, freestyle skiing and ice hockey all begin prior to the opening ceremony, with curling events starting as early as Feb. 2. NBC's coverage will begin the night before the opening ceremony, on Feb. 3.

The Olympics come to a close on Sunday, Feb. 20, with a televised closing ceremony. You can check out the full events schedule for the Winter Olympics here.

How to watch the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

NBC and NBC Sports



Viewers with cable access to NBC will be able to watch live coverage of the Winter Olympic Games on their TV and can also access livestream coverage at no extra cost through the NBC Sports app by signing in with their cable provider.

How to stream Beijing Winter Olympics

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock is the official streaming home of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Peacock Premium subscribers will have the ability to live stream all 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games. Peacock Premium has two tiers: a $5 monthly ad-supported subscription and a $10 monthly ad-free subscription. Both premium tiers will have access to the full 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal's Olympic Games coverage.

Peacock Premium, $5 and up monthly

Hulu + Live TV

Subscribers to Hulu's Live TV package will have access to both NBC and USA Network's broadcast coverage of the Winter Olympic Games. Hulu + Live TV packages start at $70 per month.

Hulu + Live TV, $70 and up

FuboTV

FuboTV provides access to NBC along with 100+ other channels (pending regional restrictions), including ABC, CBS, FOX and ESPN. You also get access to 250 hours of cloud DVR space to record what you want and watch later on your own time. FuboTV plans start at $65 monthly, but you can try the service for free for seven days.

FuboTV, $65 monthly

Sling TV

Sling TV is an app-based TV service that lets you stream both live TV and on-demand content. Sling TV's Blue Plan offers access to NBC along with USA, Bravo, NBC Sports Network, Syfy and more. Sling TV plans start at $25 monthly for new customers, but you can try the service for free for three days.

Sling TV, $25 and up monthly

Which events in the Beijing Winter Olympics will stream live on Peacock?

Peacock Premium subscribers will have access to live streaming coverage of every event in the Winter Olympic Games, including all events that air on broadcast and cable TV.

Peacock Premium, $5 and up monthly

How to watch the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images

On Feb. 4, 2022, Beijing's National Stadium -- aka the Bird's Nest -- will host the Olympic Opening Ceremony. Due to the time difference, NBCU's live coverage of the Winter Games Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. EST.

From 9-11 a.m. EST, a special edition of "Today" will air, featuring reactions to the Opening Ceremony along with athlete interviews.

From 12-3 p.m. EST on both NBC and Peacock, NBCU will review the Opening Ceremony highlights.

From 8-11 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock, an enhanced primetime presentation of the Winter Games Opening Ceremony will air, with a focus on Team USA.

How to watch the Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony

Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Feb. 20, 2022. Check back here for more information on how to watch the Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony.

What original Winter Olympics content will stream on Peacock?

Starting on Feb. 5, Peacock will stream four new Peacock Original daily shows, featuring highlights from the Olympic Games, athlete interviews and expert analysis, all exclusively through the Olympic Spotlight Channel.

"The Olympics Show" is a live studio show highlighting must-see moments from the games, interviewing top athletes and previewing the upcoming events. "The Olympics Show" streams from 8-10 a.m. EST.

"Olympic Ice" covers the popular event of figure skating, featuring in-depth analysis of the sport, including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports and scoring breakdowns. "Olympic Ice" streams from 10-11 a.m. EST.

"Winter Gold" provides a comprehensive look at the biggest performances of the day. "Winter Gold" streams from 11-12 p.m. EST.

"Top Highlights" offers fans a highlight reel of the most important and memorable moments throughout that day's games. "Top Highlights" streams from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. EST.

Peacock Premium, $5 and up monthly

Related content from CBS Essentials: