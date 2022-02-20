Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor becomes most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history

American Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor won her fifth Olympic medal Saturday, making her not only the most decorated woman to ever compete in the Olympic bobsled but also the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Games.

After earning a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled event with teammate Sylvia Hoffman, the 37-year-old Meyers Taylor said the accomplishment was "overwhelming."

"It's so crazy to hear that stat and know I'm part of a legacy that's bigger than me," she said, according to Team USA.

Elana Meyers Taylor is now the most decorated woman to ever compete in Olympic bobsled. This run by @eamslider24 guaranteed medals for her team and propelled her to #WinterOlympics history. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TzTGj3v7GP — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

Despite the bronze medal, Meyers Taylor and Hoffman recorded a record-setting push time of 5.30 seconds and finished with a combined time of 4:05.48, Team USA said.

Saturday's bronze medal also made Meyers Taylor the fifth bobsledder in U.S. history to win two medals in a single Olympics competition, according to Team USA. Meyers Taylor has also managed to medal in all five Olympic events that she has entered.

"I've been on Olympic podiums before but I can't think of any that's been harder to get than here," she said, according to Team USA. "So it's just been incredible and I can't even put into words what this means."

Meyers Taylor's teammates have chosen her to lead the team as flag bearer for the closing ceremony Sunday. The last time a bobsledder was chosen for the honor was in 2002.