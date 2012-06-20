The killing of Osama bin Laden
Complete coverage of the Navy SEAL raid on the terror mastermind's Pakistani hideaway
Latest
Osama bin Laden's son vows to avenge his father's death
Hamza bin Laden, who is believed to have escaped SEAL raid that killed his dad, appears in a new video threatening Americans
The failed 2001 mission to kill bin Laden
Hear the secret story of how an elite team of US commandos chased and lost bin Laden's trail at Tora Bora, just ten weeks after 9/11.
2001: Special Ops
Who hunted down Osama bin Laden? Meet some of the men who have served in "Special Operations" forces.
Life with bin Laden: His bodyguard talks
What kind of person revered Osama bin Laden? Meet Abu Jandal, a man who ready to die for his boss.
Navy SEAL: I fired the shot that killed Osama bin Laden
Highly decorated veteran goes public with his story in an interview with the Washington Post
SEAL under fire for writing about bin Laden raid
After sharing his eyewitness account with Scott Pelley of how Osama bin Laden was killed, a Navy SEAL faces criminal investigation
A "much wiser" Mark Owen speaks out
Former Navy SEAL Mark Owen, a member of the team that killed Osama bin Laden, gives a candid interview to Scott Pelley
Obama's campaign promise on bin Laden
"60 Minutes" producer Maria Gavrilovic connects the dots between a controversial campaign pledge and the president's decision to go after Osama bin Laden.
Osama bin Laden's son-in-law gets life prison term in NY
Sulaiman Abu Ghaith became voice of al Qaeda recruitment tapes after 9/11, warning that "the storm of planes" wouldn't stop
Senate panel says torture didn't help U.S. get bin Laden: AP
Highly controversial conclusion revolves around how U.S. learned identity of courier who unwittingly led U.S. to bin Laden
Jury reaches verdict on bin Laden's son-in-law
Kuwaiti-born imam was charged with conspiring to kill Americans in his role as al Qaeda's spokesman after Sept. 11 terror attacks
Bin Laden son-in-law takes stand in NYC court in own defense
Sulaiman Abu Ghaith testifies that on the night of 9/11 attackes, al Qaeda leader asked him to deliver a "message to the world"
Osama bin Laden son-in-law goes on trial in NYC
Sulaiman Abu Ghaith faces charges that he conspired to kill Americans as al Qaeda's spokesman after 9/11 terrorist attacks
Releasing bin Laden pictures make judges seem wary
Federal judges hear conservative watchdog group's efforts to force government to release photos, video from 2011 Navy SEAL raid
Fresh attacks on Pakistan polio workers
Health workers' group says field work halted after 7 killed by militants targeting program over claimed CIA link
Pentagon's top intel official being probed
Investigators looking at info Michael Vickers gave makers of movie about Osama bin Laden raid, "Zero Dark Thirty"
Pakistan gunmen kill 5 from U.N. polio program
Slain women were working on vaccination program which Taliban says is a CIA ruse to sterilize children
Court throws out conviction of bin Laden driver
Federal appeals court says Salim Ahmed Hamdan, former driver for Osama bin Laden, did not commit international-law war crime
Pakistan officer: Mistrust among Bin Laden wives
Former Pakistani officer working on case says bin Laden's wives mistrusted each other to the end, because he played favorites
Pakistan minister: Bin Laden wives charged
Widows of al Qaeda leader charged with illegally entering, living in country
Osama bin Laden souvenirs a Pakistani commodity
Global Post: As Pakistan's government razes Osama bin Laden's compound, many scramble for potentially valuable souvenirs
Pakistan levels Osama bin Laden hideout
House terrorist leader lived in for years is torn down
Pakistan fires health workers tied to bin Laden kill
Pakistani official says 17 workers fired for taking part in CIA's fake vaccination program meant to get bin Laden DNA
U.S. acknowledges CIA contact imprisoned in Pakistan
Pakistani doctor provided key information for raid at Abbotabad that killed Osama bin Laden; He's now jailed for treason
Rocket attack near bin Laden's compound
Police said assailants fired rocket propelled grenades at the military academy near bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad