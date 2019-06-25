Occupy Wall Street protests
Demonstrations against corporate profligacy, income inequality and joblessness spread across the U.S
Latest
NYC reaches settlement with Occupy Wall Street protesters
The city says the payouts to six demonstrators show an acknowledgment that its actions were "entirely improper"
Almost 200 Occupy Wall Street protesters arrested
Most arrests on disorderly conduct charges as protesters mark movement's first anniv. in NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, other cities worldwide
After one year, Occupy Wall Street marches on
Thousands of protesters converged on lower Manhattan to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Occupy Wall Street. Paula Reid looks back on how the movement has shaped over the last 12 months and finds out from demonstrators on where things go from here.
Occupy Wall Street to take action on anniversary
Occupy Wall Street will commemorate their one-year anniversary with a full day of events on Monday, Sept. 17, including a sit-in on Wall Street in New York City. Felipe Maya reports.
More than 100 arrested on Occupy's anniversary
One year after Occupy Wall Street first rallied against banks, protesters march in NYC's financial district for the "99 percent"
Year later, Occupy in disarray, spirit lives on
To say whether Occupy Wall Street movement was a success or failure depends upon how you define it - social revolution or brand
Several arrested on Occupy 1-yr anniversary march
About 300 people observing the one-year anniversary of Occupy Wall Street ended a march to a small concrete park in New York's Lower Manhattan
Twitter hands over records in NY Occupy case
Social networking site agrees to hand over tweets to a judge overseeing the criminal trial of an Occupy Wall Street protester
Occupy protesters take on Obama, DNC
Led by Vermin Supreme, the Occupy Wall Street movement Tuesday took to the streets of Charlotte, where it was met with a barricade of several hundred police officers.
Protests: Occupy Wall Street hits Tampa
Occupy Wall Street protesters spent the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday storming the streets of Tampa.
Cop behind UC Davis pepper spraying off the force
Police officer who sprayed Occupy protesters no longer at university; Demonstrators sprayed by NYPD file lawsuits
Cop in UC Davis pepper spraying leaves the force
The UC Davis officer caught on tape spraying student protesters with pepper spray is no longer with the force. KOVR-TV's Mike Dello Stritto reports.
London: More than 130 cycling activists arrested
Activists on bicycles from Critical Mass, Occupy London movements attempt to breach security cordon around Opening Ceremony venue
LAPD clashes with protesters near Art Walk
Several arrests, injuries at Occupy-affiliated protest against detention of people writing with chalk on sidewalks
Twitter ordered to hand over protester's tweets
After initially refusing to hand over Occupy Wall Street tweets, a New York judge has issues Twitter a court order to comply
Occupy protests: Month 9
Anti-bank protesters merge with demonstrators rallying against NATO, school tuition increases and transit hikes
NY judge lets Occupy lawsuit proceed against cops
Judge lets a lawsuit proceed against police officers in the arrests of 700 protesters last year on the Brooklyn Bridge
NATO protesters gather for Chicago rally
18 arrests on Saturday as demonstrators clash with police near site of world leaders' summit
Occupy protests: Month 8
May Day marches initiate a re-energized movement, including protests outside bank shareholder meetings
Vandalism/violence breaks out during Occupy protests
Violence and vandalism erupted during Occupy Wall Street demonstrations in Seattle, Washington. Monique Ming Laven of KIRO Seattle reports.
Workers express anger, gloom, elation on May Day
A gamut of emotions flowed through the crowds: Anger. Fear. Elation. Despair.
May Day brings Occupy movement out in full force
Occupy protests are taking place around the country in their first major demonstration since their camps were dismantled last fall. Ines Ferre reports.
May Day bank scare over white powder
Spokesman for Occupy Wall Street says hoax on big bank offices not part of group's May Day protest plans
Occupy: What to expect in May Day general strike
Marches planned around the globe on Tuesday to protest inequality; bridges, tunnels expected to be blocked
NYC officials sue NYPD over Occupy handling
New York City council members allege police used excessive force and leveled dubious charges on Occupy Wall Street protesters