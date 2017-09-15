O.J. Simpson
Complete coverage of the former NFL superstar's rise and fall, and the infamous murder trial that divided America
Latest
O.J. Simpson could walk free as early as Sunday
The former football star, who was granted parole in July, has been locked up in Nevada since 2008 following an armed robbery conviction
Florida attorney general says state rejects O.J. Simpson moving there
A Nevada state parole board set Sunday, Oct. 1, as the date Simpson becomes eligible for parole, and his release could be as early as Oct. 2
Kato Kaelin on becoming famous for being O.J. Simpson's houseguest
Kato Kaelin, an aspiring actor who had been living in O.J. Simpson's guesthouse at the time of the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman murders, describes how his life was changed by his unexpected involvement in "the trial of the century."
Tanya Brown on domestic violence and remembering her sister
Nicole Brown Simpson's youngest sister, Tanya, was only 24 when O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder.
O.J. Simpson investigator: He didn't commit murder
Pat McKenna, the lead investigator for O.J. Simpson's defense team, tells" 48 Hours" where he stands on the infamous 1994 murder case
Eyewitness describes O.J. Simpson's behavior post-murders
Chicago attorney Mark Partridge reads from notes he took after sitting next to O.J. Simpson on a flight shortly after he was informed by police that Nicole Brown Simpson had been found dead.
Nicole Brown Simpson, Ron Goldman murders an open case
LAPD Detective Barry Telis oversees the investigation in the officially unsolved 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
"O.J. Simpson: Endgame" explores ongoing racial divide in U.S.
O.J. Simpson is days away from being released from prison on parole in Nevada. But his not-guilty verdict in the killing of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson still provokes strong feelings among many Americans. CBS News special correspondent James Brown joined CBSN to preview a "48 Hours" special, "O.J. Simpson: Endgame."
Poll: Only 27 percent of Americans think O.J. Simpson will regain celebrity status
Most still think he’s guilty of 1994 murders, according to CBS News poll
As O.J. Simpson goes free, racial divide still evident
CBS News special correspondent James Brown reports on the trial that changed America and what's ahead for O.J. Simpson
Plan in place for O.J. Simpson to be released as early as Monday
A Nevada prisons official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released from a facility near Las Vegas
Preview: O.J. Simpson: Endgame
CBS News correspondent James Brown reports on the trial that changed America, and what's ahead for O.J. Simpson, soon to be released from prison after serving time for assault. Watch the "48 Hours" special Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c on CBS.
O.J. Simpson rebukes notion that visiting Nicole's grave is insensitive, lawyer says
During an interview with "CBS This Morning," O.J. Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm Lavergne, slammed reports that his client has plans to visit the grave of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, after his release from prison. Simpson watched the segment from prison and asked Lavergne to deliver a message, saying that he visited Nicole's grave on "countless occasions" before going to prison. He says it's judgmental to describe something he did before his incarceration as insensitive.
"There have been threats made" against O.J. Simpson, lawyer says
Malcolm Lavergne, who represented Simpson at his parole hearing in Nevada, joined "CBS This Morning" on Monday to talk about what's ahead for his client
O.J. Simpson's lawyer on protective custody, Goldman lawsuit
O.J. Simpson is serving his final months in prison in protective custody after winning parole. Prison officials believe he's a potential target for other inmates. Malcolm Lavergne represented Simpson at the parole hearing in Nevada. Lavergne joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about what's ahead for his client, a claim made about Simpson living a "conflict-free" life and the Goldman family's civil suit.
"Conflict-free life"? Goldman family speaks out on O.J. Simpson parole
Ron Goldman's father and sister speak to "CBS This Morning" for their first interview since Simpson was granted parole
Goldman family on parole board's decision to free O.J. Simpson
It's been nearly 22 years since a jury found O.J. Simpson not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Later, Simpson was found liable for the two deaths in a multi-million dollar civil suit. Only on "CBS This Morning" Ron Goldman's father, Fred, and his sister, Kim, talk about the parole board's decision to free Simpson from a Nevada prison.
O.J. Simpson granted October release, what's next?
CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman was a prosecutor and defense attorney. She's covered every O.J. Simpson case and joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the legal factors surrounding Simpson's release in October.
O.J. Simpson granted parole in unanimous decision
Former football star O.J. Simpson showed jubilation and relief Thursday after convincing a Nevada parole board that he deserves to be released. Simpson has served almost nine years of a 33-year sentence for a botched armed robbery in Las Vegas. His defenders say the sentence was payback for his acquittal on murder charges more than two decades ago. John Blackstone reports.
"It's the proper decision": Ex-O.J. Simpson lawyer discusses parole
Carl Douglas was part of the "dream team" that defended O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial for the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman
O.J. Simpson granted parole after nine years in prison
O.J. Simpson's relief was obvious Thursday when he learned he would soon be free on parole. He has served nine years in a Nevada prison for an armed robbery in Las Vegas. John Blackstone has more.
O.J. Simpson granted parole after televised hearing
Simpson successfully made his case that he deserved to be set free after serving nine years behind bars
Special Report: O.J. Simpson granted parole
O.J. Simpson has been granted parole by the Nevada parole board. He received the four votes needed for an early release. Watch the board's announcement here.
Special Report: O.J. Simpson parole hearing
O.J. Simpson asked a Nevada parole board for early release today. CBS News correspondent John Blackstone, legal analyst Rikki Klieman, and Loyola Law Shool professor Laurie Levenson join CBS News' Anthony Mason to discuss the hearing and factors the board will be considering.
O.J. Simpson hearing: Parole granted
After nearly nine years in an isolated Nevada prison, O.J. Simpson will soon walk free
From "60 Minutes"
