O.J. Simpson rebukes notion that visiting Nicole's grave is insensitive, lawyer says During an interview with "CBS This Morning," O.J. Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm Lavergne, slammed reports that his client has plans to visit the grave of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, after his release from prison. Simpson watched the segment from prison and asked Lavergne to deliver a message, saying that he visited Nicole's grave on "countless occasions" before going to prison. He says it's judgmental to describe something he did before his incarceration as insensitive.