Goldman family on parole board's decision to free O.J. Simpson It's been nearly 22 years since a jury found O.J. Simpson not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Later, Simpson was found liable for the two deaths in a multi-million dollar civil suit. Only on "CBS This Morning" Ron Goldman's father, Fred, and his sister, Kim, talk about the parole board's decision to free Simpson from a Nevada prison.