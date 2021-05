O.J. Simpson's lawyer on protective custody, Goldman lawsuit O.J. Simpson is serving his final months in prison in protective custody after winning parole. Prison officials believe he's a potential target for other inmates. Malcolm Lavergne represented Simpson at the parole hearing in Nevada. Lavergne joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about what's ahead for his client, a claim made about Simpson living a "conflict-free" life and the Goldman family's civil suit.