Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: O.J. Simpson: Endgame

CBS News correspondent James Brown reports on the trial that changed America, and what's ahead for O.J. Simpson, soon to be released from prison after serving time for assault. Watch the "48 Hours" special Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.