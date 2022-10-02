Las Vegas shooting
A gunman opened fire on the crowd at a music festival Oct. 1, 2017, killing at least 58 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
Latest
What police found in Las Vegas gunman’s hotel room
In deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, the gunman killed at least 58 people and injured 515 at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip
Mark Kelly, Gabby Giffords say thoughts and prayers are "not enough" on guns
The couple called on Trump and Congress to come up with a plan to tackle gun violence in America
Report: Nearly one mass shooting per day so far in 2017
The attack in Las Vegas was the 273rd mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive
Celebrities react to deadly Las Vegas shooting
Celebrities responded on social media to the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 515
Las Vegas gunman's brother says he's "shocked"
Eric Paddock, the brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, says he is "shocked" and "dumbfounded" by his brothers action's. WKMG reporter Mark Lehman spoke to Eric Paddock and joins CBSN with more.
Dem says he will boycott moment of silence for Las Vegas shooting
Rep. Seth Moulton announces that he will "NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence...that just becomes an excuse for inaction"
Brother details last text with Las Vegas shooting suspect
The brother of a man suspected of opening fire on a Las Vegas concert, killing more than 50, says his family is "dumbfounded"
Was Las Vegas shooting an act of terrorism?
FBI says gunman Stephen Paddock had no known ties to terrorism, but investigation into his motives continues
Witness describes horror of Las Vegas mass shooting
Leah Matthews was at the music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire from a 32nd floor hotel room. She joins CBSN by phone and describes the ordeal.
Trump calls Las Vegas shooting an "act of pure evil"
Trump addressed the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history and announced he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday
Las Vegas shooting leaves at least 58 dead - live updates
Deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history leaves at least 515 wounded; gunman Stephen Paddock found dead on 32nd floor of hotel
What we know about Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas shooter
Police say Stephen Paddock, 64, began shooting from the window of his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel just after 10 p.m.
Gun stocks rise after mass shooting
Gun manufacturers' stocks gain after a mass shooting that killed at least 58 people
Hoaxes spread on social media after Vegas shooting
Social media trolls have reported false information in wake of the Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas shooting: Congress reacts to massacre
Republican lawmakers offered their prayers for victims and their families and Democrats are demanding that Congress take action
Las Vegas shooting: Where the investigation will turn next
Security experts Paul Viollis and Fran Townsend discuss the probe into the gunman's history and motive
Police radio captures chaos, panic of Vegas mass shooting
In early police radio reports, officers can be heard scrambling to ascertain the situation, help victims and find the shooter
How hospitals train for mass shootings
Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" by phone to discuss how hospitals respond to mass shootings like the one that unfolded Sunday night at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
Vegas shooting witness recalls bloodshed, officer who saved her
Gail Davis, who was attending the music festival that came under attack, calls Metro police officer who saved her life her "guardian angel"
Trump tweets response to Las Vegas mass shooting
The shooting occurred at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip and is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
Las Vegas shooting: Singer Jake Owen describes "fear in everyone's eyes"
Singer-songwriter Jake Owen had finished performing at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when the mass shooting began. Owen joins "CBS This Morning" by phone to describe the scene.
Sirius XM host describes "loud, high-powered" Las Vegas shooting
Sirius XM host Storme Warren, who was next to stage during the Las Vegas outdoor country music festival when a gunman opened fire Sunday night, joins "CBS This Morning" by phone to describe what he witnessed.
Deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history
The deadly attack in Las Vegas is the worst in a long line of tragic mass shootings that have scarred America
ISIS claims Las Vegas shooting, offers no proof
Terror group says attacker, Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, was Muslim convert acting on its orders
Las Vegas music festival shooting
A scene of horror on the Las Vegas Strip as a gunman opened fire on thousands of concert-goers on Oct. 1, 2017
Highlights
