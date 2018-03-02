Fund for Las Vegas victims will pay $275K to families of those killed

LAS VEGAS -- A $31.5 million victims' fund that started as a GoFundMe effort will to pay $275,000 to families of the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Las Vegas Victims Fund said Friday that $275,000 will also be paid to 10 other people who were paralyzed or suffered permanent brain damage in the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

The nonprofit posted a chart projecting payments on a sliding scale to a total of 532 people, including 147 who were hospitalized.

Organization spokesman Howard Stutz says the nonprofit expects to pay 100 percent of the funds raised beginning Monday.

Police say 851 people were hurt by gunfire and fleeing an open-air concert under fire from a gunman in a nearby high-rise hotel.