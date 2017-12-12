Harris in renewed focus on maternal mortality rate among blacks
2020 presidential candidate's legislation comes after CDC study finds that black women are more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes
The California Democrat would exact financial penalties from companies that fail to comply
Democratic presidential candidate and California senator will announced she'd make the move through executive action once in the Oval Office, the source says
The California senator and former prosecutor says her legislation will support America's overburdened public defenders
Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, questioned Attorney General William Barr about whether anyone at the White House had ever suggested he open an investigation. She also asked about the propriety of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's involvement in deciding the president had not obstructed justice.
Former Republican congressman Newt Gingrich is weighing in on the 2020 race. The former House Speaker says he believes Senator Kamala Harris is most likely to win the Democratic nomination out of the 21 candidates running. He's also giving CBSN an inside scoop into his new book, "Collusion: A Novel."
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris is proposing a series of executive actions she would take as president to enact gun control policies if Congress failed to pass comprehensive legislation within the first 100 days of her administration. Watch her remarks.
The California senator previewed the plan during a town hall Monday night, and her campaign plans to unveil the full proposal Tuesday
She and her husband have paid over $2.2 million in federal taxes at an average effective tax rate of about 33 percent over the past five years
The presidential hopeful says her $315 billion plan would be paid for with higher taxes on the rich
"It comes down to the schools being funded adequately"
Sen. Kamala Harris unveiled a new plan to increase teacher pay by $13,500 nationwide. Dr. Lois Weiner, a researcher and author of "The Future of Our Schools," joins CBSN to discuss the plan, and what teachers need in addition to a salary increase.
"I am proud of our initiative that has been described as the largest federal investment in closing the teacher pay gap in history," Harris said of her plan
Sen. Kamala Harris is one of the 2020 presidential candidates calling for the special counsel report to released. The California Democrat made the demand at a campaign stop in Atlanta. She also unveiled a new plan to increase pay for public school teachers nationwide. As part of the Road to 2020, Harris joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the details of her proposal.
Prolific television hit maker Shonda Rhimes and director J.J. Abrams are among those slated to attend
The host of the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club" has interviewed a number of 2020 presidential candidates. He told CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers that he would vote for Kamala Harris for president.
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in South Carolina over the weekend. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns was there, and joined CBSN to tell us about the significance of the state.
With its prime spot in the 2020 calendar, the South Carolina primary could provide a launching pad for Democratic presidential hopefuls
CBS News' Nancy Cordes interviewed Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 candidate, and her State of the Union guest
California Sen. Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, held a campaign rally in her hometown of Oakland on Sunday after officially announcing her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. LA Times reporter Melanie Mason joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on what Harris brings to the race.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, delivered a speech Sunday to mark the beginning of her 2020 campaign to be president of the United States. She spoke in front thousands gathered in Oakland, California, where she criticized President Trump. Politico reporter Jeremy White joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with analysis.
"We are here because the American dream and our American democracy are under attack and on the line like never before"
Democratic presidential candidate said a measure of her campaign's success will be that it "energizes and empowers people to actually participate and see themselves in the process"
Chisholm was both the first woman and the first African American to seek the nomination of a major party
She's held her first press conference after announcing on MLK Day that she's running for president. The event was at Howard University in D.C., her alma mater
Jake Patterson of Wisconsin will spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents. Jamie Yuccas is outside the courtroom.
Researchers at the University of Cambridge are testing whether virtual reality technology could be used to help detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease. BBC News correspondent Richard Westcott explains.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said plans to update the $20 bill with an image of abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be delayed until after President Trump leaves office. CBSN has reaction from Barbara Ortiz Howard, who founded the "Women on 20s" campaign.
The typical CEO in 2018 took home $12 million, but many received multiples of that. A new survey shows it would take 158 years for the typical worker at most big companies to make what their CEO did last year.
Jake Patterson, the Wisconsin man convicted of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents, will be sentenced today. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joins CBSN from the courthouse in Barron, Wisconsin, with the latest.