2020 Democratic National Convention, Day 4: Live updates

Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president in his home state of Delaware in a largely empty room at the party's virtual convention Thursday night.
On Wednesday, former President Obama, who selected Biden to be his running mate 12 years ago, delivered what was likely the harshest rebuke of a sitting president by his predecessor in modern history, suggesting that President Trump "hasn't grown into the job because he can't." During Mr. Obama's address, Mr. Trump was tweeting in all caps about the former president accusations including, "HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!"
Earlier Thursday, Mr. Trump's former campaign chairman and chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon, was indicted for fraud involving a private border wall funding scheme.
Before the final night of the Democratic convention, Mr. Trump dropped by Old Forge, Pennsylvania, not far from Biden's hometown of Scranton, to highlight what he deemed "Joe Biden's Half Century of Failures.
"At stake in this election is the survival of our nation. It's true," Mr. Trump claimed. "Because we're dealing with crazy people on the other side."
Kamala Harris accepted the vice presidential nomination on Wednesday and sounded an optimistic note about what a Biden-Harris presidency would hold.
"The road ahead will not be not easy," she said. "We will stumble. We may fall short. But I pledge to you that we will act boldly and deal with our challenges honestly. We will speak truths. And we will act with the same faith in you that we ask you to place in us."
Also set to speak Thursday are Pete Buttigieg and Senator Cory Booker.
Biden still "reviewing" speech before the convention
CBS News confirms that Biden this week has been rehearsing his address before the Democratic convention, and still "reviewing" it today, ahead of the speech tonight.
Seniors advisers say he will deliver a speech framed around his campaign message that this election is the "battle for the soul of America."
Biden's main focus will not be on refuting Mr. Trump, but he will speak to what he sees as faults of Trump's leadership, as he has throughout his 483-day campaign.
A senior adviser said Biden will call upon more specifics of his "Build Back Better" plans to boost manufacturing, spark a "green energy" economy and kick start his "21st century caregiving" agenda if he wins.
He will also speak to the racial justice crisis as he sees this moment as evidence for the fight for the country's soul.
His daughter, Ashley, and his son, Hunter, will also be addressing the convention.
Elizabeth Warren included a Black Lives Matter tribute in her DNC speech that you might have missed
Elizabeth Warren had several hidden messages in the background during her Democratic National Convention speech Wednesday night, including a nod to Black Lives Matter. Warren, a former public school teacher, delivered her address from an elementary school in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The classroom where she gave her remarks was decorated with plenty of "Easter eggs." As she spoke, some viewers caught sight of the children's letter blocks on shelves spelling out BLM — shorthand for Black Lives Matter. The Democratic senator and former presidential candidate has focused on issues of racial inequality and injustice in the past.
Kamala Harris: "We have a chance to change the course of history"
In her speech formally accepting the Democratic vice presidential nomination, Harris emphasized family values and party unity in her speech before the convention. She used her speech to introduce herself to the country, while also showing how she may balance Biden on the presidential ticket.
Harris, the first Black vice presidential candidate and South Asian vice presidential candidate and only the third woman vice presidential candidate, praised women activists of the past as founders of the country.
"The paved the way for the trail-blazing leadership of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton," Harris said, mentioning women such as Mary Church Terrell and Shirley Chisholm. "We're not often taught their stories, but as Americans, we all stand on their shoulders."
Harris also spoke about the influence of her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who was active in the civil rights movement in the San Francisco area in the 1960s.
"She raised us to be proud, strong Black women, and she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage," Harris said about her mother. "My mother taught me that service to others gives life purpose and meaning."
"I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America. I do so committed to the values she taught me. To the word that teaches me to walk by faith and not by sight. And to a vision cast by generations of Americans — one that Joe Biden shares," Harris continued.
Harris also used her speech to contrast Biden's governing style with Mr. Trump's "failure of leadership," signaling that she may adopt the role of attack dog on the campaign trail.
Harris portrayed Biden's vision for the nation and for the future as one of hope and one which embraces all, rather than the more divisive approach taken by Mr. Trump.
Biden's is "a vision of our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love," Harris said. "Today, that country feels distant. Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods."
Mr. Trump's "incompetence" and "callousness" in his response to the issues facing the country falls short of what is needed to face this moment, Harris argued. She said structural racism was at the root of inequities in income, health care, and criminal justice.
"Let's be clear: there is no vaccine for racism. We have got to do the work. For George Floyd, for Breonna Taylor, for the lives of too many others to name," Harris said, referencing Black Americans recently killed by police officers.
"We can do better and deserve so much more. We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work," Harris said. "A president who will bring all of us together — Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want."
Like others before her, she also reminded voters of Biden's ability to empathize with the struggles of Americans, compared to Mr. Trump.
"Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose," Harris said. "Joe and I believe that we can build that beloved community, one that is strong and decent, just and kind. One in which we all can see ourselves."
She encouraged voters to turn out for Biden, saying that "when we vote, we expand access to health care, expand access to the ballot box, and ensure that more working families can make a decent living."
"In this election, we have a chance to change the course of history. We're all in this fight. You, me, and Joe — together," Harris said. "So, let's fight with conviction. Let's fight with hope. Let's fight with confidence in ourselves, and a commitment to each other. To the America we know is possible, the America we love."
Trump tweets about Obama in all caps during former president's convention speech
President Trump appeared to be watching the DNC programming Wednesday night, tweeting about his predecessor as he spoke without mentioning him by name.
"HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!" Mr. Trump exclaimed in all caps.
"WHY DID HE REFUSED TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE?" he tweeted a few minutes later. "WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?"
In his speech, Mr. Obama said of the sitting president. "Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job, because he can't," he said. "The consequences of that failure are severe."
Obama says Trump "hasn't grown into the job because he can't"
Former President Barack Obama slammed his successor in his speech for the Democratic convention, saying that President Trump "hasn't grown into the job" of being president "because he can't."
Mr. Obama delivered his strongest rebuke of Mr. Trump yet from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Mr. Obama, who rarely critiques the current president by name, did not hesitate Wednesday night.
"For close to four years now, he's shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves," Mr. Obama said.
But Mr. Obama also made the case for Biden, a man he worked alongside over two terms in the White House.
"For eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president – and he's got the character and the experience to make us a better country," Mr. Obama said. "And in my friend Kamala Harris, he's chosen an ideal partner who's more than prepared for the job; someone who knows what it's like to overcome barriers and who's made a career fighting to help others live out their own American dream."
The former president urged Americans to make a plan, today, tonight, to vote.
"You can give our democracy new meaning. You can take it to a better place," he said. "You're the missing ingredient – the ones who will decide whether or not America becomes the country that fully lives up to its creed. That work will continue long after this election. But any chance of success depends entirely on the outcome of this election."
Read the full speech here or watch it in the player below: