Rep. Jim Clyburn, 85-year-old South Carolina Democrat, running for reelection

Washington — Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina announced Thursday he will seek an 18th term in Congress, making him the last of his generation of House Democratic leaders still on the ballot.

Clyburn, who is 85 years old, made the announcement at an event with supporters at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia, saying he would be signing the paperwork needed to run and would mount a "very vigorous campaign."

"Today I'm going to answer a question that's always asked: What is there unfinished or what more do you need to do? Well, it's in the preamble of our Constitution: We exist in pursuit of a more perfect union," he said. "And I'm here today to say I do believe that I am very well-equipped — and healthy enough — to move into the next term, trying to do the things that are necessary to continue that pursuit of perfection."

Clyburn noted his age, and said, "If I were not up to it, I would not do it. But in response to some extensive surveys, some intense consultations with my three daughters, they finally got to a unanimous opinion that I should be here today and make this announcement."

Rep. James Clyburn speaks at South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina, on Thursday, March 12, 2026. CBS News

His reelection bid comes amid a yearslong push in the Democratic Party for generational change. Clyburn served as the No. 3 Democrat in the House from 2007 to 2023, and was the top-ranking African-American lawmaker in Congress during that time.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland stepped down from their leadership roles ahead of Clyburn, who relinquished his position as House Democratic whip in 2023 and served as assistant leader for a little more than a year after that.

Pelosi and Hoyer have both announced their retirements from Congress in recent months, making Clyburn the last of House Democrats' previous generation of leaders to seek reelection.

In an interview with the Washington Post earlier this month, Clyburn signaled he wasn't ready to call it quits just yet.

"I've done polling, I've interviewed my constituents, and my family is split on the decision — they have not coalesced around it yet. I'm leaning towards doing it," he said.

Clyburn has served in Congress since 1993 and has been a kingmaker in Democratic politics in South Carolina for years. His endorsement of Joe Biden before the state's Democratic primary in 2020 revived Biden's campaign and propelled him to the nomination.

South Carolina's primary will take place on June 9. Clyburn represents the state's 6th Congressional District, which is solidly Democratic.