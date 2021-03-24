Harris to lead administration's efforts to stem migration at border

President Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the administration's efforts to stem migration at the southern border, senior administration officials said Wednesday. Her role comes as border apprehensions have soared since Mr. Biden took office.

Harris will extend her foreign policy portfolio by leading the Biden administration's efforts to work with Mexico and Northern Triangle nations to stem migration from the southern border. According to senior administration officials, the vice president plans to also establish a relationship with the Northern Triangle nations El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.