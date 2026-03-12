Watch CBS News
U.S. military plane crashes in Iraq as status of crew is unknown, officials said

Washington — An American military aerial refueling tanker that was involved in the U.S. military operation in Iran crashed in Western Iraq on Thursday, according to multiple U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News. 

Recovery efforts are underway in the area where a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker crashed. The status of the crew is unknown at this time. A second aircraft was damaged but landed safely. 

A KC-135 tanker declared an emergency before landing safely in Tel Aviv Thursday evening, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar24. 

A statement from U.S. Central Command released Thursday afternoon said both aircraft were involved in the same incident, and it was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

