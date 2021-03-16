Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at U.N. meeting on gender equality and women's empowerment

Vice President Kamala Harris is delivering a statement Tuesday on behalf of the United States during a session of the United Nations' Commission on the Status of Women.

The theme of this year's session, the 65th, is women's "full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls." The session started Monday is taking place through March 26. The event is mostly virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Vice President Harris speak today

What: Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the 65th session of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the 65th session of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Location: Virtual

Virtual Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"Gender equality is essentially a question of power," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres tweeted Tuesday. "We live in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture. This discrimination harms us all. Only through the equal participation of women can we benefit from the intelligence, experience & insights of all of humanity."