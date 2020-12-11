Watch Live: Biden and Harris introduce latest picks for administration

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce on Friday the latest picks for key posts in his administration.

Those selections will include Tom Vilsack, nominee for agriculture secretary; Marcia Fudge, nominee for secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development; Denis McDonough, nominee for secretary of Veterans Affairs; Katherine Tai, nominee for U.S. Trade Representative; and Susan Rice, appointee for the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

How to watch Biden's event

What: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce latest administration picks

Mr. Biden has already announced a slew of his picks for top positions in his administration, with 40 days to go until he's sworn into office.

On Thursday, Mr. Biden and Harris were named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2020, a recognition of "the individual or group of people who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse."

"Honored to be named @TIME's Person of the Year with President-elect @JoeBiden," Harris tweeted Friday morning. "We're at a moment where we're being confronted by multiple crises that have converged. We have a lot we need to handle in the days ahead but I know together we can get it done."