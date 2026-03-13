Trump posts renderings showing Kennedy Center exterior after planned renovation

Washington — President Trump on Friday released two renderings of the exterior of the Kennedy Center after its planned renovations, which are slated to be finished in 2028.

Mr. Trump said last month that the performing arts center would close for two years, beginning July 4, for renovations. Mr. Trump said he expected the project to cost about $200 million, below the $250 million for renovations that Congress approved last year.

From the renderings, the building's exterior looks similar to the current layout. Cherry blossom trees replace the willow trees that long adorned the terrace overlooking the Potomac River, but were removed last year. And it also reflects the change of gold to white columns, completed last year.

Rendering of planned Kennedy Center exterior renovation posted on Truth Social by President Trump, March 13, 2026.

The president said last month he planned to use the building's existing steel and some of its marble, and that there were no plans to demolish the building.

"I'm not ripping it down. I'll be using the steel, so we're using the structure," he said.

CBS News reported last month that the plans included a new roof and replacing some marble and grout, as well as changes to the terrace that stretches out over Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway toward the river.

Mr. Trump's name was added in large letters above "The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts" on the building's facade in December after the institution's board — many of whom were selected by Mr. Trump — voted on the name change. The move, which lacked authorization from Congress, prompted criticism from Democrats and the Kennedy family.

The building's two-year closure follows a series of high-profile performance cancellations.