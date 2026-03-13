Economic growth late last year was much weaker than previously thought
New government economic data shows that U.S. economic growth was significantly weaker in the final three months of 2025 than previously reported.
The nation's gross domestic product — the total value of goods and services produced in the U.S. — expanded at a meager 0.7% annual pace in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday. That is half the 1.4% growth rate the agency initially estimated last month.
For all of 2025, GDP grew at a 2.1% pace, representing solid growth yet down from an initial estimate of 2.2% and slower than the 2.8% growth recorded in 2024.
—This is breaking news and will be updated.