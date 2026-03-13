Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Economic growth late last year was much weaker than previously thought

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Read Full Bio
Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

New government economic data shows that U.S. economic growth was significantly weaker in the final three months of 2025 than previously reported.

The nation's gross domestic product — the total value of goods and services produced in the U.S. — expanded at a meager 0.7% annual pace in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department said Friday. That is half the 1.4% growth rate the agency initially estimated last month.

For all of 2025, GDP grew at a 2.1% pace, representing solid growth yet down from an initial estimate of 2.2% and slower than the 2.8% growth recorded in 2024.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.

Edited by Alain Sherter

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue