Millions of Americans skip meals, stretch medication to afford health care

One-third of Americans are cutting back on everyday living expenses — even skipping meals — and stretching their prescription medications so they can afford health care, according to new polling from the West Health-Gallup Center on Healthcare in America.

About 82 million Americans across low-, middle- and high-income brackets say they are spending less on utilities, driving less to save on gas and taking other steps to afford health care, according to the research center. They also report borrowing money and cutting back on utilities to afford medical care, the study said.

The findings were released as Americans are facing sharply higher gasoline and energy costs due to the Iran war, compounding a longstanding affordability crunch.

Millions of people are also coping with higher health insurance costs after lawmakers allowed Affordable Care Act tax credits to expire on Dec. 31.

Budget cutting was even more common among Americans without health insurance, with more than 60% saying they made at least one financial sacrifice, such as borrowing money, to pay for health care, according to the research.

Nearly one in 10 adults, or roughly 24 million people, say health costs have forced them to postpone their retirements. Americans are also making other sacrifices, such as delaying a job change, putting off buying a new home or postponing growing their family.