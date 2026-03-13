Toyota recalls 550,000 Highlander SUVs because seat backs may fail to lock

Toyota is recalling roughly 550,000 Highlander SUVs due to a supplier defect that could cause the seat backs to fail to lock properly, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall affects Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles, model years 2021 to 2024, equipped with recliner technology in the second-row seats.

The technology is intended to allow occupants to adjust the angle of the seats and then lock them in place. But the assembly teeth on the recliners may fail to fully engage in a locked position when the seat back is being adjusted, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"A seat back that has not been secured in a locked position may fail to properly restrain occupants, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash at higher speeds," the recall notice said.

The defective recliner technology was made by Toyota Boshoku Indiana, according to NHTSA. The Princeton, Indiana, manufacturing company makes automotive interior components for Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna vehicles.

In October 2023, Toyota discovered the issue with second-row seat backs during an inspection at a Toyota assembly plant, NHTSA said. In July 2024, the car maker also discovered that the supplier had made a design change to the recliner that it was not previously aware of, which prompted further investigations.

Toyota decided to issue the voluntary safety recall in February. The company is "unable to provide an estimate of the percentage of vehicles to actually contain the defect," according to the recall notice.

Toyota is planning to send letters to affected car owners on April 20. Customers can bring their vehicle to a dealer, which will replace the defective technology free of charge. Toyota's numbers for the recall are 26TB06 and 26TA06.