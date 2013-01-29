Spike Lee, real-life Ron Stallworth talk new film "BlacKkKlansman"

Spike Lee has written, directed, and produced dozens of critically-acclaimed movies and documentaries over his more than 30-year career. The bold storyteller made a name for himself when he released his iconic 1989 film "Do The Right Thing" which challenged views of race relations in America. His new movie "BlacKkKlansman" is based on the true story of a black detective named Ron Stallworth who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. Stallworth and Lee join "CBS This Morning" to discuss how Stallworth first made contact with the Ku Klux Klan and how the story's message resonates today.