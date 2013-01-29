Golden Globe Awards
Movie and TV stars rub shoulders at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards bash
The return of Laurel & Hardy
A new biography, "Stan & Ollie," recounts the slapstick comedy duo who were one-of-a-kind
"Vice's" Christian Bale and Adam McKay chronicle Dick Cheney's rise to power
To play the former vice president, Bale shaved his head and packed on some 40 pounds
Emily Blunt on "Mary Poppins Returns"
The Golden Globe-nominated star of the new Disney musical talks about taking on the role of P.L. Travers' "practically perfect" nanny made famous by Julie Andrews
Olivia Colman on playing royalty in "The Favourite" and "The Crown"
The Golden Globe-nominated actress talks about portraying Queen Anne in the blistering dark comedy, and taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series
Golden Globe Awards 2019: List of nominations
"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg will co-host the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Regina King on family ties in "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Regina King and Colman Domingo said it was refreshing to read a script where a black family was portrayed in such a light
New York Film Critics Circle picks "Roma" as Best of 2018
Ethan Hawke, Regina Hall, Richard E. Grant and Regina King win acting honors, in precursors to Academy Award nominations
Barry Jenkins on the empathy inside "If Beale Street Could Talk"
The Oscar-winning writer-director of "Moonlight talks about adapting the James Baldwin novel about a young couple in 1970s Harlem
How Candice Bergen became Murphy Brown
60 Minutes spoke with the actress in 1998 as the hit show was about to go off the air. She revealed which actress might have gotten the part instead
Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller talk "Escape at Dannemora," gender pay gap
The 2015 manhunt for escaped inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat made headlines across the country. Now the story is being told in a seven-part series on Showtime, a division of CBS. Emmy Award-winner Ben Stiller is the executive producer and director of "Escape at Dannemora." Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette plays former prison employee Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell, who helped the inmates escape. Stiller and Arquette join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new series. Arquette also discusses the issue of gender pay equity.
Ben Stiller on directing the prison-break drama "Escape at Dannemora"
The star of comedy franchises, known for slapstick and gross-out humor, goes behind the camera for a miniseries based on a pair of convicted murderers' brazen escape from an upstate N.Y. maximum security prison
"High-stakes 'Mean Girls'": Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz talk new film
The new period film tells the story of the rivalry between Lady Sarah Churchill and Abigail Masham as they fight for the affection of Queen Anne
"Big Bang Theory" creator Chuck Lorre on his Netflix series, "The Kominsky Method"
The man behind some of TV's biggest comedies talks about success, and the hard road getting there
Michael Douglas on finding the humor in getting old
Oscar-winning actor-producer Michael Douglas is stepping into a rare comedic role with the new Netflix series, "The Kominsky Method." Produced by Chuck Lorre, the show is about an aging actor and his aging agent-friend, played by Alan Arkin. Douglas talked with correspondent Tony Dokoupil about why he chose to sign onto working with Lorre and develop his "comedy chops."
The return of "Murphy Brown"
With Candice Bergen once again playing a TV journalist tackling hot-button topics, the series aims once again to prove, somewhere in the middle of the left and the right, there's still room for humor
The not-quite retiring Robert Redford
The Academy Award-winner says his latest film, "The Old Man & the Gun," will be his last acting job, but he's not close to wrapping things up just yet
"Crazy Rich Asians" director on Asian male representation
In this excerpt of his interview, "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu speaks to "CBS Sunday Morning's" Lee Cowan about portraying Asian males as the "attractive leading man" and why his own brother cried when he first saw the movie.
"Crazy Rich Asians" director on watershed moment, personal impact
The romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" opens Wednesday amid lots of buzz about its potential to shatter stereotypes. It's predicted to have a crazy box office weekend, with estimates it could rake in more than $25 million. There's a lot more riding on it than just ticket sales for the all-Asian cast. Lee Cowan spoke with the movie's director, Jon Chu, about how he hopes the film can make a cultural impact in Hollywood.
Meet the black cop who duped the KKK and inspired "BlacKkKlansman"
Spike Lee's latest movie tells the story of a black detective who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s
Spike Lee, real-life Ron Stallworth talk new film "BlacKkKlansman"
Spike Lee has written, directed, and produced dozens of critically-acclaimed movies and documentaries over his more than 30-year career. The bold storyteller made a name for himself when he released his iconic 1989 film "Do The Right Thing" which challenged views of race relations in America. His new movie "BlacKkKlansman" is based on the true story of a black detective named Ron Stallworth who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. Stallworth and Lee join "CBS This Morning" to discuss how Stallworth first made contact with the Ku Klux Klan and how the story's message resonates today.
See the first full trailer for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
The latest trailer for "Bohemian Rhapsody" dropped on Tuesday, with a more extensive glimpse into the film
"Eighth Grade" star Elsie Fisher: Social media has "made me more anxious"
In Bo Burnham's new dramedy, "Eighth Grade," Elsie Fisher stars as Kayla, a painfully shy 13-year old stumbling through her last week of middle school, while spending a good chunk of her day online, absorbed in social media. Fisher talked to Tracy Smith about how she believes easy access to the internet is accustoming young brains to be over-stimulated. Director Bob Burnham concurs.
Sandra Oh first Asian woman nominated for lead actress Emmy
The star of breakout hit "Killing Eve" became the first Asian actress to be nominated for a leading role Emmy in either comedy or drama
Amy Adams and author Gillian Flynn on pain and parenting in "Sharp Objects"
Award-winning actress plays a self-mutilating, sex addicted, alcoholic newspaper reporter in the new HBO series
Antonio Banderas on playing Pablo Picasso
The actor presides over a tour of Málaga, the coastal Spanish town that was the birthplace of both the legendary painter and the man who portrays him in the new series, "Genius"
