At Golden Globes, Ayo Edebiri of "The Bear" thanks her agent's assistants, "the people who answer my emails"

Ayo Edebiri, who won a Golden Globe Sunday for her performance in "The Bear," thanked "all of my agents' and managers' assistants" during her Sunday acceptance speech.

"To the people who answer my emails, y'all are real ones," she said to cheers and applause. "Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails."

Edebiri won in the category of best performance by a female actor in a television series, musical or comedy.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White pose with their Golden Globes after winning for best performance by an actress and actor in a television series, musical of comedy, for their roles in "The Bear." ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift could be seen in the audience nodding in agreement during the speech. Swift attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night, where her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement, a new category making its debut this year.

Edebiri beat fellow nominees Natasha Lyonne, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Brosnahan, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning.

Actor Jeremy Allen White also won a Golden Globe for his role in "The Bear." He named and thanked his colleagues on the show.

"I love you guys so much," White said during his acceptance speech. "I must have done something right to be in your company."

He won out over fellow nominees Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Jason Segel, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

While HBO's "Succession" led the TV side of the Golden Globes with nine nominations, "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building" followed with five apiece.

"The Bear" also won the award for best musical/comedy series.