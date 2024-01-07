Watch CBS News
"Beef" sweeps nominated categories at 2024 Golden Globes

By Rishikesh Rajagopalan

/ CBS News

Actor Steven Yeun stars in new series "Beef"
Actor Steven Yeun talks starring with Ali Wong in new series "Beef," and "Thunderbolts" 07:06

It was a tri-tip victory for Netflix's "Beef" on Sunday night, winning all three categories it was nominated in at the 2024 Golden Globes

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun took home trophies for their performances, and the show itself won best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television.

"Beef" is premised on a real-life road rage incident that show creator Lee Sung Jin experienced. "I'd be remiss not to thank that driver," Lee said in his acceptance speech. "Sir, I hope you honk and yell and inspire others for years to come."

gettyimages-1916146996.jpg
Steven Yeun, Lee Sung Jin and Ali Wong, winners of the Best Performances in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television and Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television award for "Beef". OBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Wong notched the show's first win of the night, in the category of best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television. She thanked Lee, Yeun, director Jake Schreier and the cast and crew for their friendship, along with her ex-husband Justin Hakuta for his love and support.

"It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother," Wong said.

Yeun was up next. 

"The story I usually tell to myself is one of isolation and separateness, and then you come up here and you have this moment and you can only think about everyone else. And that feels like the plot of Frozen, I just noticed," Yeun said on stage to laughter from the crowd.

Absent from the proceedings was "Beef" actor David Choe, who faced criticism following the show's success over a resurfaced interview from 2014 where he discussed sexually assaulting a masseuse, a story he later claimed was fictional. Lee, Wong and Yeun issued a statement in April of last year acknowledging the incident as "upsetting and triggering."

"Beef" tied with FX's "The Bear" for second-most wins by a television show with three. HBO's critically acclaimed "Succession," which wrapped a four-season run last May, came in first place with four wins.

Rishikesh Rajagopalan

Rishi Rajagopalan is a social media associate producer and content writer for CBS News.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 11:55 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

