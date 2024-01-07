Watch Live: Golden Globes 2024 red carpet coverage and official pre-show

Nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes are gracing the red carpet ahead of tonight's award show. The red carpet coverage is part of the Golden Globes' official pre-show, and you can watch the star-studded event streaming live in the video player above beginning Sunday, Jan. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

Variety and "Entertainment Tonight" have partnered with the Golden Globes this year to produce the digital red carpet pre-show, which is slated to include exclusive footage and interviews with celebrity attendees.

"The awards are Hollywood's biggest party and our red carpet partnership will allow millions to have a front row seat to all the fun," said Erin Johnson, who executive produces "Entertainment Tonight," in a statement to ETonline.com. Variety's co-editors-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton said, "Variety is delighted to collaborate with the Golden Globes and ET on covering the buzziest red carpet in Hollywood." Variety has produced the digital pre-show for the Golden Globes before.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes red carpet coverage?

The Golden Globes' red carpet and pre-show event is being hosted by Marc Malkin, a senior culture and events editor at Variety, Angelique Jackson, a senior entertainment writer at Variety, and Rachel Smith, a correspondent at "Entertainment Tonight". The trio will be conducting interviews on the carpet with some of Hollywood's most recognizable figures, and get a close-up view of the fashions on display.

Malkin is a practiced red carpet reporter whose years of experience mean he's well-connected to Hollywood insiders, according to Variety, while Jackson is a regular red carpet and events host whose previous work as a producer at "Entertainment Tonight" earned her three Daytime Emmy Awards. Smith joined "Entertainment Tonight" as a New York-based correspondent in 2019, and last year was named host of its weekend edition program.

Where are the Golden Globes being held?

The awards show is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and the official pre-show will see celebrity guests on the red carpet set up just outside of the venue. The Beverly Hilton's glittering international ballroom is the usual venue for the Golden Globes and has been the locale of most of its ceremonies over the last several decades.

Golden Globes host Jo Koy helped roll out the red carpet outside the venue at a press preview on Thursday.

Jo Koy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet roll-out and press preview held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 4, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Globes ceremonies are set up like formal galas, with award presentations and speeches given from the ballroom's stage while celebrity guests dine at tables arranged around the floor.

When does the Golden Globes awards ceremony start?

The 81st Annual Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Jan. 7, and will run until 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT).

For the first time in decades, the ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS as part of a new deal between the Golden Globes and the network. The Golden Globes ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app. Paramount Global is the parent company of CBS.